Sword Art Online Receives New Wave of Funko Pop Vinyls

By Tyler Roberts
bleedingcool.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hit anime series Sword Art Online has been an absolute blast to watch, especially after its latest season. The series has been all over the place since its first season, which showcases a group of online gamers stuck inside a video game. The VR game pulled players from the real world and keep them trapped inside this video game for 2 years, and if you die in the game, you die in real life. Sword Art Online fans are in for a real treat as Funko has unveiled a new wave of Pop Vinyls for the hit anime. The wave will consist of the two main characters Kirito and Asuna, who will also be getting retailer exclusives. Kirito will be sporting his iconic dual sword skill in a jumping action pose as he gets an exclusive Pop heading to Hot Topic. Asuna, on the other hand, will also be jumping into action with her own exclusive that is headed to BoxLunch.

