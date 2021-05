In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French) The Canadiens didn’t end their series with the Toronto Maple Leafs the way they would have liked. There was a chance on Saturday to come out of the three games in a six-day span with a winning record before what may be a first-round playoff series between the two clubs. It started off well enough, with an excellent first period and a quick 2-0 advantage in the second, but the Leafs took over from there.