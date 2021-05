GRANTS N.M. - The GHS Pirates boys’ basketball team had a heartbreak of a loss in a district showdown this past Tuesday, April 27 with the number two ranked team in the state, the Highland Hornets. After a slow start where the Pirates were down as much as 14 points in the first quarter they only trailed by 4 points at halftime, 23-19. The Pirates trailed by six at the end of the third quarter 33…