This team has shed its label of a boring team and has burned it to a crisp. No, the Minnesota Wild is not your typical northern dull team that wants to play as much low-event hockey as possible. That simply disappeared last season and we’re all coming to know this team going forward as one that simply loves the drama. Whether it was opening this regular season with a multi-goal comeback win, or going on a rollercoaster ride of a period for them to simply win the game; this is a team that just does not let up.