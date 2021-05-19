Ambrogio15 Owners Reveal Modern Italian Restaurant in La Jolla
The team behind Pacific Beach pizzeria Ambrogio15, who recently opened Pearl Street aperitivo bar Ciao Ciao Piadina, will launch their second restaurant in La Jolla this Saturday, May 22 when Semola opens on Fay Avenue in the former Prepkitchen space. Though it was originally meant to be a stand-alone spot for their quick-service pasta concept that relocated from the Little Italy Food Hall, co-founder Giacomo Pizzigoni says they decided to explore a different direction to capitalize on the skills and creativity of the chefs currently in the group’s orbit.sandiego.eater.com