FOMC minutes show number of participants suggest at some point to begin discussing plan for adjusting pace of asset purchases

StreetInsider.com
 1 hour ago

Minutes of the Federal Open Market CommitteeApril 27–28, 2021A joint meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee and the Board ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
EconomyForexTV.com

Fed’s Bostic says too soon to be tapering asset purchases or for FOMC debate on issue

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic on Thursday said it was too soon to be scaling back asset purchases or having the Fed’s interest-rate committee formally discuss the issue at their next meeting in mid-June. In recent days, Dallas Fed President Rob Kaplan has called for a formal discussion of tapering of the Fed’s $120 billion of asset purchases, but many other Fed officials have said such a conversation would be premature. “There is a lot of healing that would need to happen before I would want to start to be thinking about us having made substantial progress,” which is the benchmark the Fed set for tapering, Bostic said, in comments to reporters after a speech at a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau conference. Bostic said each of the 18 top Fed officials are still making up their own minds about when to taper. “Right now, I’m not sure I am at a place where I would be wanting to force that conversation at a committee level,” he said.
Economyactionforex.com

Fed Kaplan: Make sense to at least start discussing adjusting asset purchases

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan “a lot has changed since December” in the US, with strong fiscal stimulus, fast vaccinations and eased restrictions. Hence, “it will make sense to at least start discussing how we would go about adjusting these purchases and start having those discussions sooner rather than later.”
Businessinvesting.com

Fed Watch: Surprise Inflation Surge Does Not Change Fed’s Tune

Federal Reserve policymakers fanned out last week to spread the gospel of transitory inflation. Everyone is worried about the accelerating pace of price increases except the people who can do something about it. Why? What do they know that the rest of us don’t? They know that Jerome Powell won’t...
Business360aproko.com

Treasury yields fall as investor focus turns to Fed minutes

To minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting, due out later in the week. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.617% at 4:10 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped to 2.336%. Yields move inversely to prices. TREASURYS. TICKER COMPANY YIELD CHANGE %CHANGE.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Three reasons for US Treasury yields to extend its advance – Charles Schwab

Interest rates have been in a holding pattern over the past month. Short-term rates remain anchored near zero by Federal Reserve policy, while 10-year Treasury yields have traded between 1.5% and 1.7% despite signs of strong growth and rising inflation concerns. Economists at Charles Schwab see this as a pause in the upward trend in yields rather than the start of a reversal for three reasons.
BusinessMinneapolis Star Tribune

This Week: Walmart earns, Fed meeting minutes, US home sales

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. Walmart reports its first-quarter results Tuesday. Wall Street expects the retail giant's earnings increased in the February-April quarter from a year earlier, even as revenue declined. Walmart has benefited from strong demand during the pandemic as homebound Americans stocked up on groceries and other goods. The company's profit and sales grew in the 12 months ended in January. But costs have risen as the retailer boosts wages and makes other investments.
CurrenciesDailyFx

USD/JPY Mirrors Decline in US Treasury Yields Ahead of FOMC Minutes

USD/JPY continues to pullback from the monthly high (109.79) to largely mirror the recent weakness in longer-dated US Treasury yields, and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes may generate a larger correction in the exchange rate as the central bank remains reluctant to adjust the forward guidance for monetary policy.
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: Bullion Susceptible to Dovish FOMC Minutes

The recent rally in the price of gold appears to be stalling ahead of the 200-Day SMA ($1847) as Federal Reserve officials expect the recent spike in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) to be temporary, and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes may drag on the precious metal as the central bank appears to be in no rush to switch gears.
Personal Financebenefitspro.com

More plan sponsors seeking to keep participant assets in plan after retirement

An emerging trend in 401(k) plans is a growing interest on the part of plan sponsors in keeping participant assets in plan even after participants retire. That’s according to PIMCO’s recent 15th annual defined contribution consulting survey. Three-fourths of responding plan sponsors said they prefer to keep participant assets in plan after participants enter retirement, up from less than half in 2015.
Marketsconstructforstl.org

Trends in M&A: Post-Closing Purchase Price Adjustments and Indemnification Claims

A recent study from SRS Acquiom focused on purchase price adjustments and indemnification claims based on an analysis of 574 private-target transactions that took place during the period from Q3 2018 through Q3 2020. The following are some important highlights from the report:. Purchase Price Adjustments:. 79% of the transactions...
Businessactionforex.com

BoE stands pat, but Haldane voted to cut asset purchases

BoE kept monetary policy unchanged as widely expected. Bank rate is held at 0.10% on unanimous vote. Asset purchase target was kept at GBP 895B in total. Chief economist Andy Haldane surprisingly dissented, “preferring to continue with the existing programme of UK government bond purchases but to reduce the target for the stock of these purchases from £875 billion to £825 billion.”
EconomyShareCast

Asset purchases not creating financial imbalances, Fed's Williams tells WSJ

A top US central bank official gave short shrift to the supposed need for the Federal Reserve to begin dialing back on its asset purchases. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, the head of the Federal Reserva Bank of New York, John Williams, said he did not believe that the Fed's aggressive purchases of government debt and mortgage bonds were feeding financial sector balances that would recommend tapering them.