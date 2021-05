May 4 – Tipsinah Mounds GC The boys team placed 6th overall as a team and keep improving. West Central Area took 1st with Hillcrest in 2nd. The WCA team has been very strong and once again they played well placing 4 golfers in the top 6 spots. Trevor Swonger from Underwood was the overall medalist shooting a nice round of 1 over 71.