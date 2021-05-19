When Andrea Meza started her pageant career in 2016, she had no idea that she could eventually become Miss Universe. In fact, a part of her even thought that it was impossible. Now, however, that day has come, and she couldn’t be any more excited about her new title and all of the opportunities that come along with it. Andrea beat out contestants from all over the world to earn the coveted Miss Universe title and she became the third Mexican woman to accomplish that goal. As she settles into her new role, Andrea is looking forward to making a positive impact, not just in pageants, but in the world as a whole. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Andrea Meza.