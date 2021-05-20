5 spots for great food in Langley

Great eats in Langley Steve Buissinne from Pixabay

Located on the south end of Whidbey Island overlooking the Saratoga Passage, Langley’s community of just over 1,000 people entices visitors with small-town hospitality. With charming inns and cottages, seven wineries in the area, and a stunning natural environment, Langley is a perfect getaway destination for wine tasting, great food, and outdoor activity.

If all the outdoor activities have you working up an appetite, here are five spots for great food in Langley.

Mukilteo Coffee Roasters

The first thing to know about this spot is that it’s in the woods. I mean really, really in the woods. There are two different routes to get there, and depending on whom you ask for directions, you might get the paved longer route or you may get the muddy pot-holed route. You’ll be fine either way and don’t worry, you’re not lost in the woods.

From its inception, Mukilteo Coffee has roasted and served coffees purchased directly from farmers, with beans roasted on-site. If you have a chance, see if you can get a peek at the roasting process behind the cafe.

Breakfast and lunch favorites are served all day.

Recommendation: The coffee, of course. Buy some to take home.

Address: 3228 Lake Leo Way, Langley (website here).

Spyhop Public House

For pub grub, this is your best option in town, and contrary to what it sounds like, the name isn’t about espionage and spies, but about animal behavior. A whale’s half-rise out of the water, letting it have a little look-see at its surroundings is called a spyhop. As is the spring bounce that foxes and wolves do in the tall grass.

Noisy and full of life, as you’d expect a pub to be, this is the spot for bar comfort food. Open for dinners during the week, lunch and dinner on weekends.

Recommendation: The Useless Bay Burger (with bacon and blue cheese sauce), one of my all-time must-order burgers.

Address: 317 Second Street, Langley (website here).

Prima Bistro

A French-inspired northwest bistro, Prima Bistro’s menu changes with the seasons since much of what’s prepared in the kitchen is locally sourced. The restaurant can get a little noisy, and service can be a little slow when busy, so don’t plan on this for a romantic dinner. Instead, check out the daily happy hour, roll in with friends for lively conversations, and enjoy some great food.

The restaurant is right in the center of town, across the street from Ott & Murphy winery, but it was a little confusing on how to get it. Head around to the back and climb the stairs, that 1/2 in the address refers to upstairs. Closed on Wednesday and Thursday. Open times on other days of the week vary.

Recommendation: The farmer's plate (charcuterie board) and a glass of wine for those in-between hours. The steak frites for dinner is also a favorite.

Address: 201 1/2 1st Street, Langley (website here).

Saltwater Fish House

From the owners of Prima Bistro comes this fish and oyster house set in the middle of town with a view of the water. Much, but not all of the seafood, is local, so it’s a chance to taste some of the best seafood the Pacific Northwest has to offer. There’s also a nice selection of beer.

Like its sister restaurant, it can get a little noisy, but it’s worth it for some delicious seafood. Closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Open times on other days of the week vary.

Recommendation: The beer steamed Penn Cove mussels cooked with house-cured bacon, creme fraiche, dijon parsley and served with bread. You’ll be slurping the bowl.

Address: 113 First Street, Langley, Washington (website here).

Orchard Kitchen

Orchard Kitchen offers dinner with one seating, fixed price menu on Saturday and Sunday. The menu changes weekly, and is posted on Tuesday, and focuses on ingredients from the restaurant’s organic farm and the nearby waters. Don’t be surprised if you see turkeys perched on the eaves of the house squawking up a storm.

Reservations are a must, although you can sometimes grab one with short notice. Currently, dinner is served on an outdoor patio. Takeout is available on Friday only.

Recommendation: The optional wine pairings with the courses to make dinner even more special.

Address: 5574 Bayview Road, Langley (website here).