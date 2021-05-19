PM Prep-Segue
DANNY MASTERSON PRELIMINARY HEARING CONTINUES IN LOS ANGELES. LOS ANGELES (AP) — The wheels of justice continue to turn in the case of “That 70s Show” actor Danny Masterson. For a second straight day in Los Angeles, a judge will hear testimony from one of three women who claim Masterson raped them. Yesterday the first accuser was on the stand. The woman, identified only as Jen B., says she and Masterson were part of a circle of friends. She testified that once, she went to his home, asked for a vodka drink — and woke up as Masterson was raping her. If a judge finds prosecutors have presented enough evidence for a jury to hear, he'll order Masterson to stand trial. The case is one of the few of the #MeToo era to result in criminal charges.www.wcn247.com