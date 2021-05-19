PM Prep-Segue

newsbreak-logo
DANNY MASTERSON PRELIMINARY HEARING CONTINUES IN LOS ANGELES. LOS ANGELES (AP) — The wheels of justice continue to turn in the case of “That 70s Show” actor Danny Masterson. For a second straight day in Los Angeles, a judge will hear testimony from one of three women who claim Masterson raped them. Yesterday the first accuser was on the stand. The woman, identified only as Jen B., says she and Masterson were part of a circle of friends. She testified that once, she went to his home, asked for a vodka drink — and woke up as Masterson was raping her. If a judge finds prosecutors have presented enough evidence for a jury to hear, he'll order Masterson to stand trial. The case is one of the few of the #MeToo era to result in criminal charges.

Celebrities

AM Prep-Music

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The mansion where music producer Phil Spector shot and killed actor Lana Clarkson in 2003 has sold for $3.3 million. The Los Angeles Times reports Spector’s former wife, Rachelle Short, sold the nearly three-acre estate in Alhambra, California. The buyer was not named. Spector bought the estate for $1.1 million in 1998. It has 10 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and nearly 11,000 square feet. The house listed for $5.5 million in 2019. Spector was convicted of Clarkson’s death in 2009. He died in prison in January.
Illinois Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

AM Prep-Kickers

CAT ESCAPES FIRE BY LEAPING OUT OF FIFTH-FLOOR WINDOW. CHICAGO (AP) — If, indeed, cats have nine lives, it’s clear that this feline has reduced its quota to eight. Fire officials in Chicago say a black cat managed to leap from a fifth-floor window to escape the flames of an apartment fire. Fire workers were taking video of the front of the building as the drama unfolded. First, the cat appeared through the smoke of a broken window. After touching the side of the building with its front paws, it leaped to escape the inferno. It barely missed a wall as it came down, drawing gasps from bystanders. But it touched down on all fours on some grass — then dashed away. After pulling itself together under a parked car, the cat emerged unharmed. There were also no injuries among the humans. At last word, authorities were trying to track down the cat’s owner.
Obituaries

Lloyd Price obituary

A man of huge energy and varied talents, Lloyd Price, who has died aged 88 from complications with diabetes, fully deserved his nickname of “Mr Personality”. This was a reference to his 1959 hit Personality, which reached No 2 on the US pop charts. His 1952 hit Lawdy Miss Clawdy, which was covered by a huge array of artists, from Elvis Presley and Paul McCartney to The Hollies, Solomon Burke and Joe Cocker, was a trailblazer for rock’n’roll and one of the first records to break down barriers between black and white audiences. “I revolutionised the South!” Price enthused. “Before Lawdy Miss Clawdy white kids were not really interested in this music.”
Movies

Showbiz Lowdown

Marvel’s “WandaVision” and Netflix’s “To All the Boys: Always and Forever” won big at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards. “WandaVision” along with Marvel’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, earned Best Show. “To All the Boys: Always and Forever” won Best Movie with Lana Condor and other stars...
Celebrities

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly break up

That $27.5 million mansion will feel so lonely now. Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly have reportedly broken up, mere months after he splashed out eight figures on a massive Bel Air love nest. A source told People on Sunday that the “Daily Show” host and the “Friday Night Lights” actress...
TV Series

Netflix Releases 'Sweet Tooth' Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix released a trailer for the eight-episode series “Sweet Tooth,” which premieres on June 4. Based on the beloved DC Comic by Jeff Lemire, “Sweet Tooth” is a post-apocalyptic fairytale about a hybrid deer-boy and a wandering loner who embark on an extraordinary adventure. More from Variety. 'Riverdale,' 'Roswell,' More...
Celebrities

Chuck Connors co-star in The Rifleman passes away

WASHINGTON, DC - Johnny Crawford, the first Mouseketeer who featured as the young son of the Civil War veteran depicted by Chuck Connors on the 1958-63 ABC series 'The Rifleman,' has died. He passed away on Thursday at the age of 75. According to The Hollywood Reporter, in 2019, it...
Celebrities

Jenelle Evans: My Sister Is a Jealous Goth Loser, and I Hate Her!

Jenelle Evans has worked very hard to portray herself as a victim. These days, the bulk of her social media content is aimed at pushing the narrative that she's never made a mistake in her entire life, and the media, the police, and her own family are engaged in a conspiracy to suppress the truth, which is that Jenelle Evans is the world's best mom.
Celebrities

It Took Jon Bon Jovi For Disgraced News Anchor Matt Lauer To Resurface In The Hamptons

In the last four years, Matt Lauer has maintained an extremely low profile, but it seems Jon Bon Jovi can get the disgraced news anchor out of hiding. Lauer reportedly made a rare public appearance with his "serious" girlfriend Shamin Abas, 52, at a Hamptons charity concert featuring the rock legend. Other guest included "Margaritaville" rocker Jimmy Buffett and 75 Main restaurateur Zach Erdem.
TV & Videos
rolling out

Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arrnold: Why a ‘Martin’ reboot won’t happen (video)

Actresses Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold explain why the highly-anticipated reboot of the 1990s sitcom classic “Martin” will most likely not happen. A few years ago, fans got excited about the show that ran for five seasons on Fox from August 27, 1992, to May 1, 1997, when the cast reconciled their decades-old differences. The show’s star, Martin Lawrence, took photos with Campbell and Arnold and announced the probable return of “Martin.”
TV & Videos

The Cold, Comic Crush of Mr. J.B. Smoove

Because the business of being funny is deadly serious. Sometimes comedians have those big ass breakout moments where all of a sudden they’re household names. Other times you have those stealth cats who you wake up one day to discover are in everything. That’s J.B. Smoove. From Curb Your Enthusiasm to Saturday Night Live, Smoove has touched all of the bases in between, up to and including Def Comedy Jam, Real Husbands of Hollywood, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee AND The Simpsons. And now? The Carlos Watson Show. You can find excerpts below or listen to the full interview on the show’s podcast feed.