PM Prep-Segue

CAT ESCAPES FIRE BY LEAPING OUT OF FIFTH-FLOOR WINDOW. CHICAGO (AP) — If, indeed, cats have nine lives, it’s clear that this feline has reduced its quota to eight. Fire officials in Chicago say a black cat managed to leap from a fifth-floor window to escape the flames of an apartment fire. Fire workers were taking video of the front of the building as the drama unfolded. First, the cat appeared through the smoke of a broken window. After touching the side of the building with its front paws, it leaped to escape the inferno. It barely missed a wall as it came down, drawing gasps from bystanders. But it touched down on all fours on some grass — then dashed away. After pulling itself together under a parked car, the cat emerged unharmed. There were also no injuries among the humans. At last word, authorities were trying to track down the cat’s owner.