When you are the Captain, you expect things to go a certain way. You expect some order, some respect, and well, maybe some sunshine on the days that you are feeling it. But what you do not expect is for some punk army who somehow enlisted a T-Rex, to send over some areo feline wannabes with 9 lives dropping bombs that explode into sharks, much less, some cyber chickens to just go and ruin your day. But these punks didn’t think they would get away with it did they? Do they not know who they are dealing with? For I am Captain Toonhead and this is my space…