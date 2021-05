Eight Mount Pleasant High School seniors were awarded Texas Scholar medals at the MPHS Academic Awards assembly on May 11. Eight Mount Pleasant High School seniors were awarded Texas Scholar medals at the MPHS Academic Awards assembly on May 11. To be named a Texas Scholar, students must graduate on the Distinguished Achievement plan, earn at least one performance acknowledgment, and earn 8 hours of community service for each year in high school for a total of 32 hours. These hours cannot be the same as hours done for other organizations like NHS, NTHS, or StuCo.