Northeastern Illinois University double alumnus David D. Robertson is not just hoping for a better world, he’s creating it. Robertson (B.A. ’16 University Without Walls (UWW); M.A. ’18 Community and Teacher Leaders), who is the founder of the nonprofit organization the Hope Is Foundation, is partnering with Northeastern Illinois University to break the economic barrier of receiving a college education and spread a message of hope. He’s doing this by creating two new scholarship initiatives and virtually returning to Northeastern on May 20 for an NEIU Alumni All Access event to discuss innovative ways to build community and various forms of philanthropy.