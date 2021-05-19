newsbreak-logo
Man arrested after shooting himself in the leg outside Manassas Mall

Inside Nova
 3 hours ago

A 22-year-old Alexandria man has been charged with reckless handling of a firearm after he shot himself in the leg Tuesday outside Manassas Mall. Police were called to the mall at 8300 Sudley Road about 6:30 p.m. after a witness reporting hearing a gunshot and seeing someone who appeared to be injured flee in a car, police said.

