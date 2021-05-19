Tomorrow's birthdays
Actor David Proval ("The Sopranos") is 79. Singer-actor Cher is 75. Actor Dave Thomas ("Grace Under Fire," ″SCTV") is 73. Musician Warren Cann of Ultravox is 71. Actor Dean Butler ("Little House on the Prairie") is 65. Guitarist Jane Wiedlin (WEED'-lin) of The Go-Go's is 63. Actor Bronson Pinchot (PIN'-choh) is 62. Singer Susan Cowsill of The Cowsills is 62. Actor John Billingsley ("True Blood," ″Enterprise") is 61. Actor Tony Goldwyn ("Scandal") is 61. Singer Nick Heyward of Haircut 100 is 60. TV personality Ted Allen ("Queer Eye for the Straight Guy") is 56. Actor Mindy Cohn ("Facts of Life") is 55. Guitarist Tom Gorman of Belly is 55. Rapper Busta Rhymes is 49. Bassist Ryan Martinie of Mudvayne is 46. Actor Matt Czuchry (zoo-KREE') ("The Good Wife," ″Gilmore Girls") is 44. Singer-actor Naturi (nah-TUR'-ee) Naughton (3LW) is 37. Country singer Jon Pardi is 36.