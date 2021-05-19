Tomorrow's birthdays

Earlier this year, a Newsweek poll revealed that 46 percent of Americans would support Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson if he were to run for president and an upcoming episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow will take its heroes to a future in which Johnson does end up the leader of the free world. A new featurette titled "Screwing Summer Up For The Better", footage from next the third episode of Season 6, "The Ex-Factor" shows Nate Heywood (Nick Zano) excited to discover that, in 2045, Johnson is indeed president -- and he hopes that John Cena is his chief of staff. The episode will air on Sunday, May 16.