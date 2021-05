This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series. There are three bouts in the NHL on Monday with Boston visiting Washington for Game 2 of their series, and the Predators-Hurricanes and Blues-Avalanche hitting the ice for the first meeting of their respective serieses. Colorado is the largest favorite on the docket with Carolina also receiving notable chalk on home ice. It will be important to look at Washington's goaltending situation after Vitek Vanecek left Saturday's contest with an undisclosed injury. Here are picks and pans for each position for the featured contests at Yahoo.