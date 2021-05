Bitcoin has seen a great deal of action over its 12 year history. Born in 2009, the first purchase using Bitcoin exchanged 10,000 BTC for 2 pizzas, an laughable amount today. In 2013, Bitcoin rose to $1,000 before crashing to $300, a position it would take 3 years to recover from. As more establishments, banks, and fintech institutions came to accept Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency grew gradually while more coins entered the market. In 2017-8, Bitcoin rose to over $19,000 before facing US legal trouble, which crashed the value by 70% in a year. Still, by 2019, Bitcoin outperformed even the best stocks, and last year, new cryptocurrency funds and futures attracted investors while the global economy slowed.