The second April Player of the Month award in FIFA 21 was handed out on May 6, and a Sevilla FC midfielder took home the prize for the LaLiga. Sevilla’s Fernando Reges, also known as Fernando, won the award, and a new Player of the Month Squad Building Challenge is now available in FIFA 21. So, how can you get your hands on this new card? Let’s go over the requirements, plus solutions for the Reges SBC.