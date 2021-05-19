Elizabeth ‘Eli’ Sue Sherfey
Elizabeth “Eli” Sue Sherfey was a sunflower in human translation. Her bright personality and glowing blonde hair radiated every space that she entered. She was strong and dependable, an iconic symbol of natural beauty and light; she traveled through life with her face always reaching for the sun. Her eyes were a unique shade of blue that echoed the reflection of water and sky. People were drawn to her, strangers told her stories, children smiled when they saw her face, birds ventured close to her, friends and family flourished in the gifts and care that she gave often. She inspired others to be kind.lcnme.com