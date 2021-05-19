Experience Insiders: Wellbeing as a New Design Dimension for Retail

Human connection is the premium social currency between designers, their craft, and an audience. In a landscape where clicks, likes, and page views are often the metrics of success, making art in a physical public space can seem like a commodity available to very few artisans. That’s why NYCxDESIGN and ARTS THREAD–a global digital platform for emerging creatives–have secured the type of space once only accessible to brands with the financial means, to serve as a studio for four recent design school graduates. Located on Level 4 in The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards, the pop-up studio is part of the new Emerging Designer Residency program.