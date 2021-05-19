newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Experience Insiders: Wellbeing as a New Design Dimension for Retail

retailtouchpoints.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring this episode of Experience Insiders, we sit down with Ari Peralta, CEO and Founding Partner of Arigami, and an international award-winning research entrepreneur who works alongside a network of scientists, immersive technologists and designers to develop wellness-led sensory initiatives across a wide range of industries. Join us as we delve into how wellbeing is driving a new design dimension for retail, the emergence of “transformative” spaces, and scientific advancements in sensory design that can be applied to the next era of physical and digital experiences.

retailtouchpoints.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wellbeing#Sensory Design#Dimension#Digital Design#Research Scientists#Ceo#Experience Insiders#Scientific Advancements#Industries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
Related
Retailuli.org

Three Rules to Break in Retail Mixed-Use Design

Much discussion has taken place in recent years about the do’s and don’ts of design for development of mixed-use projects, but the global pandemic has changed the ballgame. In a concurrent session at the 2021 ULI Virtual Spring Meeting, experts at CallisonRTKL (CRTKL) and industry-leading voices explored the rules to break when designing for a new consumer mind-set. Retail mixed-use owners and retailers can implement strategies to engage customers and encourage them to create their own experience that goes far beyond shopping, panelists said.
EducationMarketingProfs

Six Ways Good Customer Experience Goes Beyond Website Design

Your B2B company probably already has an appealing, highly functional website. Establishing and maintaining a Web presence that way is undoubtedly important: A site that works smoothly and looks great can encourage people to spend time on it and return frequently. However, a beautiful, highly functional website should not be...
Retailmartechseries.com

Fabric Announces Partnership Program, Bolstering Retailers’ Efforts to Modernize the Online Brand Experience

Fabric, a headless commerce platform purpose-built for growth, unveiled its Partnership Program with a mission to democratize headless commerce. The program will bring together leading technical partners and system integrators across retail and e-commerce to provide brands with the tools they need to quickly build next-generation customer experiences, without the need for valuable engineering resources. Launching the program with headless content management platform Amplience, Fabric partners can integrate with its API-first, modular platform to drive complementary services and agile solutions.
Retailretailtouchpoints.com

Transforming Retail: Navigating the Next Era of Store Design & Experience

Design:retail will lead a discussion exploring the ongoing retail transformation and the way store design is adapting to, and influencing, the future of physical retail. You’ll hear insights and first-hand experiences from a distinguished panel of several 40 Under 40 honorees from our 2021 class, who are at the forefront of reimagining stores for a new era of consumers and a world forever changed. Join us and these changemakers leading the way in retail store design.
Appareloutsidebusinessjournal.com

Peak Design Uses Community to Create a Superior Used Gear Shopping Experience

San Francisco, CA (May 11, 2021) – Peak Design, the worldwide leader in crowdfunding and everyday carry solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the Peak Design Marketplace: a brand-guaranteed, peer-to-peer platform for buying and selling used Peak Design gear. By directly connecting buyers with sellers, Peak Design removes the middleman from used gear transactions creating a streamlined customer experience that eliminates wasteful repackaging and additional shipping.
Retailstreetfightmag.com

Delivering an Online Retail Experience with In-Store Shopping’s Perks

The retail landscape has changed for good. The global pandemic forced consumers to shop in a whole new way and drastically accelerated retail digital transformation in a matter of months. Brands and consumers who may have been hesitant to buy and sell online are now embracing digital customer experiences. At...
RetailCONTEMPORIST

Designers Helped A Bakery Fit Into This Small Retail Space

Architecture firm Studio MG2 has designed ‘Prestinaria Petit’, a micro-bakery with a takeout counter, that focuses on assorted types of bread and croissants. Located in Curitiba, Brazil, the small space measures in at just 107 square feet (10m2), and shares a basement with other nearby commercial establishments. The space was...
Industrysimpleflying.com

Inside Acumen – Designing Your Favorite Aircraft Seat

From British Airways to Korean Air, Acumen Design Associates has been behind some of the most recognizable and influential cabins across the aviation industry. A lot of careful consideration is taken with each innovation to ensure that both airlines and passengers are delighted with the results. To understand the thinking behind the designs, Simple Flying recently spoke with the company’s CEO, Ian Dryburgh and Brand Experience Director, Mike Crump, about their creative approach.
RetailCIO

Building the Connected Retail Experience

Today’s shoppers expect more than a transactional relationship with retailers; they want a seamless and personalized journey that reflects the context of how they shop across devices and channels. The key to success lies in connecting in-store software with online systems so retailers can provide an uninterrupted experience wherever customers shop.” - Ross Mason, Founder of MuleSoft.
Retailretailtouchpoints.com

Retail Remix Recap: The New Rules of Customer Engagement

Shopper behavior has always been in a state of constant change, but thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen trends and preferences accelerate like never before. Last month’s Retail Remix episodes focused on evolving consumer demands and the unique ways retailers can meet — and even exceed — them. Subscribe to the pod here to access these candid conversations on a weekly basis and keep reading to get a quick recap of March’s episodes.
Sciencearxiv.org

System Design for the Event Horizon Imaging Experiment Using the PECMEO Concept

The concept for space interferometry from Polar or Equatorial Circular Medium Earth Orbits (the PECMEO concept) is a promising way to acquire the image of the "shadow" of the event horizon of Sagittarius A* with an angular resolution of circa 5 microarcseconds. The concept is intended to decrease the size of the main reflector of the instrument to about 3 m using a precise orbit reconstruction based on Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) navigation, inter-satellite range and range-rate measurements, and data from the Attitude and Orbit Determination System (AODS).
Interior Designcaandesign.com

5 Tips for Designing a New Kitchen

If you are building a new home or remodeling the kitchen, you will need the best design. However, picking and deciding the best kitchen design is a hassle. The first thing to do is to research to help you make an informed decision. If you want a design suitable for your kitchen, look for a guide to renovating a kitchen. This ensures you achieve the intended results.
Public HealthNBC Los Angeles

Inside Google's Post-Pandemic Office Experiment

Need a new wall? What if it was as quick as blowing up a balloon?. If the office needs a new kitchen, that can be done in minutes too. It's all part of what may be the office of the future -- part pandemic-inspired, part Google trying stuff out. Michelle...
Businessmartechseries.com

NielsenIQ Acquires Product Attribute Powerhouse Label Insight

NielsenIQ has acquired Label Insight, the industry’s most trusted source of product attribute data and the largest product metadata platform globally. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Vladimir Pintea, Head of Open Banking Gateway at Salt Edge. “Retailers and manufacturers are in dire need of powerful analytics and there is...
RetailMetropolis Magazine

NYCxDESIGN’s Emerging Designer Residency Brings Craft to Commercial Retail

Human connection is the premium social currency between designers, their craft, and an audience. In a landscape where clicks, likes, and page views are often the metrics of success, making art in a physical public space can seem like a commodity available to very few artisans. That’s why NYCxDESIGN and ARTS THREAD–a global digital platform for emerging creatives–have secured the type of space once only accessible to brands with the financial means, to serve as a studio for four recent design school graduates. Located on Level 4 in The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards, the pop-up studio is part of the new Emerging Designer Residency program.
Computersmartechseries.com

Email Production Platform Dyspatch Partners With Canva to Make Email Design Effortless

Create amazing email designs that stand out from the competition and increase ROI with Canva in Dyspatch. Dyspatch has partnered with Canva, the world’s leading visual communications platform, to make email design effortless. Dyspatch is an email production platform that helps businesses scale their email strategy, while increasing engagement through...
RetailBusiness Insider

Cannabis Retailer Columbia Care Rolls Out New National Retail Experience

Cannabis retailer Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE:CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) announced the launch of its new retail brand, Cannabist. The move follows the company’s recent debut in Europe through its launch of a solid-fill cannabis powder capsule for medicinal use under the Ceed trademark in the United Kingdom.