Baltimore Ravens President Dick Cass said in a letter to personal seat license owners on Tuesday the team is optimistic that they will have a full stadium of fans this season. “Our preparations for the new season are ongoing, and with continuing progress in vaccinations throughout the nation and in our community, we are optimistic that we will have a full stadium of fans this season,” Cass said Tuesday. “We will continue to work diligently with state and local agencies to prepare to host fans safely. To achieve our goal of a full stadium, we encourage everyone in our community to get vaccinated and continue following the best practices recommended by public health authorities.”