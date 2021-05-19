newsbreak-logo
It’s Only barrioPOP but I like it: Cande Aguilar at grayDUCK, Austin

By Leslie Moody Castro
glasstire.com
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA sculpture with a piñata head of Sheriff Woody from the Toy Story series sits at the entrance of Cande Aguilar’s solo exhibition at grayDUCK Gallery in Austin. The head is a rough, somewhat unfinished papier-mâché ‘knock-off of the original’ version, and it tops a totem of a sculpture. The base of the sculpture is a classical white plinth spray-painted black, pink, purple, and blue in an unfinished series of erratic gestures with bits of the original white peeking through. On top of the plinth sits an art history textbook; on top of the book sits half a globe; and on top of the curved part of the globe is the piñata head of the papier-mâché ‘knock-off’ version of Sheriff Woody’s head.

