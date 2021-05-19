newsbreak-logo
Thousands of McDonald’s workers forced to stage 1-day strike today for $15/hr

By Mark Gruenberg
peoplesworld.org
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of McDonald’s workers in at least 15 cities from coast to coast, plus progressive supporters elsewhere, were forced to strike May 19 for $15 an hour and a union—again. Workers walked out in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Orlando, Fla., Raleigh-Durham, N.C., Houston and nine other cities. Sen. Bernie...

www.peoplesworld.org
