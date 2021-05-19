Thousands of McDonald’s workers forced to stage 1-day strike today for $15/hr

MetroAccess Call Center workers, represented by Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 689, returned to work last Saturday after walking out on strike Friday morning (click here for our full report), in protest of WMATA contractor MV Transportation’s poor treatment and unfair labor practices. “We’re done being disrespected,” shop steward Tonia White told The Washington Post during a boisterous picket Friday afternoon, where she said many of her colleagues are African American women, including struggling single mothers. “They absolutely refuse to give us what we’re worth.” Click here to hear White on last Thursday’s Your Rights At Work radio show on WPFW 89.3FM. MV Transportation, a private corporation, provides dispatch, reservation, and scheduling of all MetroAccess paratransit services. “There are still many issues to negotiate, but our riders come first and foremost for us,” said John Costa, the union’s international president. “We do reserve the right to walk off the job again” if the company doesn’t bargain in good faith."