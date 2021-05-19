newsbreak-logo
Solicitor seeking expert opinions on SC jail death reports

By Associated Press
abccolumbia.com
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina prosecutor says she is seeking outside opinions after reviewing official reports on the January jail death of a man with mental health issues. Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said Tuesday that she intends to bring justice to the family of Jamal Sutherland. Video released by Charleston County officials last week show deputies repeatedly deploying stun guns and kneeling on Sutherland’s back before he stops moving. Officials say that an hour later, Sutherland was pronounced dead. Wilson says she’s consulting outside experts after her review of the autopsy and investigative reports raised more questions. Two deputies have since been fired. Sutherland’s family members say they are now pursuing civil litigation.

