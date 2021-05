The bipartisan leaders of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee have called on the White House to make it a priority to fill vacant IG positions. There currently are 13 vacancies among the IG positions that require Senate confirmation, 10 of which have been vacant for more than a year and four of which have been vacant for more than five years, said Sens. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio.