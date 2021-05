New York State HERO Act: S.1034-B (Gianaris)/ A.2681-B (Reyes) On Wednesday May 5, 2021, Governor Cuomo signed into law A.2681-B (Reyes)/ S.1034-B (Gianaris). The HERO Act is designed to establish standards for workplace safety protocols regarding airborne infectious disease prevention, and was a post-budget priority for labor unions. The bill requires the Department of Labor to create model workplace airborne infectious disease safety and health standards. Employers must either adopt the model standards or develop their own safety and health standards while adhering to a minimum set of requirements laid out by the Department. The bill further requires employers to allow for the creation of workplace safety and health committees. In addition, the bill contains multiple provisions to prevent employer retaliation. To ensure employer compliance, the bill includes fines and other mechanisms. There is a chapter amendment to the bill that addresses issues such as providing opportunities for employers to remediate violations. We expect the chapter amendment to be acted on prior to the close of session in June.