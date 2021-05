For all kinds of creative writers, they know what it feels like to be stuck somehow. A story must have an intriguing plot with good elements on world-building and consistent themes. But that's not all. The audience's guide into the story are the characters. They are the ones for the audience to observe, relate, and reflect upon. Without them, general entertainment would feel lackluster and boring. The characters themselves, however, have to be developed enough to carry on the plot and standout on their own. An undeveloped character can still make the story boring, which is why it's important to flesh them out as if they're real people. This, my creative writing friends, is the guide to how to make interesting characters.