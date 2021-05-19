List of Animals to Protect for Endangered Species Day
The third Friday of May is celebrated as National Endangered Species Day across the globe to raise awareness about endangered species and wildlife. We share this planet with many beautiful creatures and it’s our job to help keep them safe. To celebrate the 16th annual endangered species day, we created a list of animals that are in need of protection. These are all threatened and endangered species and you can find a full list here.kiss951.com