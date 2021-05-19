New ‘Loki’ Trailer Introduces Us To Miss Minutes

Multicom will release Linda G. Mills’ narrative feature film THE REST OF US nationwide on May 6 to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Month. Directed by Dr. Linda G. Mills, artist, author, scholar and Executive Director of NYU’s Center on Violence and Recovery, THE REST OF US chronicles student resilience in the face of a mental health crisis on the campus of Blair University. Set in the Fall of 2001, a diverse group of college students spring into action when confronted by the reality of a suicide. The film follows Amy (Amanda Debraux), an introverted engineering student whose resistance, and resilience, inspires those who are left behind -- the rest of us. “Each person's struggle is a call to action,” Mills said. “THE REST OF US provides a compelling dose of inspiration and insight that can help transform our response to the mental health crisis in this country.”