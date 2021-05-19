newsbreak-logo
New ‘Loki’ Trailer Introduces Us To Miss Minutes

By Claire Epting
The Whale 99.1 FM
 2 hours ago
Disney+ has released a new trailer for Loki, where we learn that time is not on the God of Mischief’s side. The new clip introduces us to the Time Variance Authority’s mascot, a cheerful animated clock named Miss Minutes. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) finds out that he’s going to be put on trial — much sooner than he thinks.

The Whale 99.1 FM

ABOUT

The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Gugu Mbatha Raw
Person
Tom Hiddleston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watch Trailer#Clip#Tva#Southern#Wandavision#Falcon#The Winter Soldier#Time Variance Authority#Miss Minutes#Thunder#God#Things#Chaos#Friendly Southern Drawl#Lexus
Related
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

Tom Hiddleston Announces New ‘Loki’ Premiere Date

Tom Hiddleston declares Wednesdays are the new Fridays in the short video announcing the new premiere date of Marvel Studios’ Loki. The upcoming original series focusing on the God of Mischief moved up its premiere date and will now arrive on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 on Disney+. In addition to...
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Loki on Disney+: Premiere Date, Trailer, and Everything Else to Know

Loki, the next series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's ever-growing TV universe, is imminent. Disney+ and Marvel have announced a June premiere date for the new show, which reintroduces us to Tom Hiddleston's Loki. God of mischief and brother of Thor, the fan-favorite character was last seen in the MCU in Avengers: Infinity War, when Thanos (Josh Brolin) killed him at the very beginning of the film.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Marvel’s Loki clip introduces Owen Wilson’s Agent Mobius

Marvel Entertainment has debuted the first clip from the MCU Disney+ Loki, which sees Owen Wilson’s Agent Mobius M. Mobius introducing himself as he leads Tom Hiddleston’s titular God of Mischief to the lower levels of the Time Variant Authority headquarters; watch it here…. Marvel Studios’ “Loki” features the God...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

New Life is Strange: True Colors trailer introduces “rugged mountain man type” Ryan

Life is Strange: True Colors developer Deck Nine has released a new promotional trailer for the game which introduces new character Ryan. According to the character’s introduction video, Ryan is a self-proclaimed “rugged mountain man type” who works as a park ranger in the small town of Haven Springs, Colorado. He comes to befriend main protagonist Alex Chen after the two first meet in a record shop and bond over a shared connection to Alex’s brother, Gabe.
TV SeriesPosted by
104.5 KDAT

Loki Is ‘Doing Great’ In New Disney Plus Trailer

In advance of Loki, which debuts on Disney+ this June, Marvel has shared a preview clip that shows the God of Mischief doing his best to fit in at the Time Variance Authority. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) does his best to change his ways, but deep down, he’s still the same insubordinate, stubborn, and unpredictable character we know and love. Oh, and don’t forget arrogant.
TV SeriesAceShowbiz

'Stranger Things' Season 4 Introduces Rainbow Room in New Teaser Trailer

The new teaser trailer features Papa a.k.a. Dr. Martin Brenner walking through a dark hallway, approaching the door of the Rainbow Room to greet Eleven's siblings. AceShowbiz - Building an excitement for upcoming season 4 of "Stranger Things", Netflix has released a new teaser trailer for viewing pleasure. Arriving on Thursday, May 6, the new footage offers a look at the Rainbow Room where other gifted kids like Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) are kept.
TV & Videosmarvel.com

It’s Time For A Brand-New ‘Loki’ Poster

Know what time it is? Time to feast your eyes upon a brand new poster for Marvel Studios’ Loki. The God of Mischief is back, but is he up to his same old tricks? Only time will tell (pun completely intended), and in the latest look at the upcoming series Loki is front and center...and it appears that there’s more than just a few people to keep the trickster in step.
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel Releases New Trailer For “Loki” And Reveals More Plot Details

Loki wielding two daggers, for example, is a reminder that the Marvel character is not to be trusted. The last time he used this weapon was in Avengers: Infinity War when he tried, unsuccessfully, to stab Thanos at the beginning of the film. We can anticipate that Loki plans to betray the Temporal Variation Authority at some point.
MoviesThe Verge

New trailers: A Quiet Place 2, Stranger Things 4, Loki, and more

I’m sticking with The Handmaid’s Tale for now; in the latest episode we see a lot of very improbable situations that need to happen in order to move the plot along but at last, finally, the main story moves away from Gilead. Does that mean things are going well for June? I don’t think it’s a major spoiler to say “nope, not really.” But we get to see some backstory for Janine, who asks June some uncomfortable questions in the present. More of that, please. The back half of the season looks promising.
Moviesconventionscene.com

Jim Carrey is Loki Trailer [Deepfake]

—————— We all know and love THE MASK (the movie) – the wooden mask which enables people to become THE MASK. In the movie, this simple wooden mask is created in the 4th century by Loki*, the adopted brother of Thor, in the northern lands of Europe, so it has Scandinavian origins. Loki is the Norse god of mischief, god of fire and a trickster god.
TV SeriesIGN

New Trailer for Rugrats Reboot Proves 3D Animation Style is Going to Take a Minute to Get Used to

It’s going to take a minute for longtime Rugrats fans to get used to the new animation style if the latest trailer is anything to go by. Nickelodeon and Paramount+ released a new trailer for their upcoming Rugrats series. The trailer features reimagined, 3D versions of Tommy Pickles and the crew making their way through a series of adventures — including encountering a dinosaur that doesn’t exactly look like Reptar. Older fans of the show should be happy to see the entire crew, including Angelica, present.
TV & VideosWinter is Coming

Will Chris Hemsworth be in the new Loki series on Disney+?

Now that WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have shown that Marvel has come to play with their series on Disney+, all eyes turn to Loki as the next big series to hit the service. Though the series won’t debut until June 9, fans are already wondering who might show up in a big cameo.
MoviesSHOOT Online

"The Rest Of Us" Official Trailer

Multicom will release Linda G. Mills’ narrative feature film THE REST OF US nationwide on May 6 to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Month. Directed by Dr. Linda G. Mills, artist, author, scholar and Executive Director of NYU’s Center on Violence and Recovery, THE REST OF US chronicles student resilience in the face of a mental health crisis on the campus of Blair University. Set in the Fall of 2001, a diverse group of college students spring into action when confronted by the reality of a suicide. The film follows Amy (Amanda Debraux), an introverted engineering student whose resistance, and resilience, inspires those who are left behind -- the rest of us. “Each person's struggle is a call to action,” Mills said. “THE REST OF US provides a compelling dose of inspiration and insight that can help transform our response to the mental health crisis in this country.”
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki: Marvel Fans Are Going Nuts For Miss Minutes

We're gradually getting closer to the release of Disney+'s Loki, a new original series that will take Tom Hiddleston's take on the trickster god to new heights. After treating fans to a slew of trailers and teasers, Marvel recently unveiled a new promo poster for the series, which features Loki surrounded by a number of new characters. In addition to previously-identified characters like Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), the poster provides the best look yet at a character dubbed Miss Minutes, a cartoon clock who appears to be the mascot of the Time Variance Authority.