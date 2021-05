Tom Brady is still chasing goals after all these years. In a previous posting regarding the accolades still left on the table for Tom Brady to achieve, the perfect season was mentioned, as well as its chances to happen this upcoming season. Writing then that Brady was a gluttonous QB and was still searching for records to break–a big reason for not retiring yet–but surprisingly, many protested and instead argued it was for the love of the game or that playing football had become as synonymous as breathing air and that’s why this man was still playing. In that sense none of this is unusual. After all one wouldn’t tell a 43-year-old working as a stock broker that ‘come on now it’s time to retire! This is a young man’s game.’