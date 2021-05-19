newsbreak-logo
Robotic 'Third Thumb' use can alter brain representation of the hand

University College London
techxplore.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleUsing a robotic 'Third Thumb' can impact how the hand is represented in the brain, finds a new study led by UCL researchers. The team trained people to use a robotic extra thumb and found they could effectively carry out dextrous tasks, like building a tower of blocks, with one hand (now with two thumbs). The researchers report in the journal Science Robotics that participants trained to use the thumb also increasingly felt like it was a part of their body.

techxplore.com
