newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid finishes with eighth best era-adjust season in history

By Zach Laing
oilersnation.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleConnor McDavid had a season for the record books. In 56 games this year he scored 33 goals and 72 points for 105 points. With it he became the sixth player in NHL history to have five consecutive seasons of 30 goals and 60 assists. But one of the most...

oilersnation.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Gretzky
Person
Mario Lemieux
Person
Leon Draisaitl
Person
Connor Mcdavid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Network#The Nation Network#Zjlaing#Mission Stanley#Nation Pint Glasses#Nation Network#Nhl History#Teammate Leon Draisaitl#Era Adjusted Points#44th#Elite Company#Senior Columnist#February
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Twitter
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLchatsports.com

NHL: Connor McDavid finishes with 105 points, and Craig Anderson wins it for Capitals in relief

Connor McDavid picked up his 105th point to close out the regular season in a 4-1 loss to the Canucks. Yes, the Canucks are still playing and so are the Flames as the NHL playoffs began last night too. That is the strangeness of this COVID 56 game schedule and will continue well into next week. Calgary and Vancouver play three more times to complete their regular season schedules due to the Canucks’ 3-week COVID hiatus.
NHLsportsgrindentertainment.com

Connor McDavid hits ‘impressive’ 100-point mark in Oilers’ 53rd game

Entering Saturday night’s “Hockey Night in Canada” showdown with the Canucks, Connor McDavid had been downplaying how important scoring 100 points this season was to him. “It’s a number,” McDavid said when he was sitting on 93 points; he had 96 Saturday morning. “If I get there, great. If not,...
NHLthepost.on.ca

In photos: Connor McDavid reaches 100-point milestone in Oilers win over Canucks

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid flexed his flair for the dramatic and brilliant sense of theatre, registering a goal 45 seconds after the opening faceoff and three assists in the second period of a history-making 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place Saturday. “What it does is solidifies...
NHLCBS Sports

Oilers' Connor McDavid: Notches pair of helpers

McDavid recorded two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Canucks. McDavid set up both of Leon Draisaitl's second-period tallies in the contest. In his last nine games, McDavid has put up an astronomical 24 points and a plus-14 rating. The superstar center has 93 points (31 tallies, 62 helpers), 182 shots on goal, a plus-26 rating and 32 power-play points through 52 appearances overall.
NHLCBS Sports

Oilers' Connor McDavid: Adds two more points

McDavid scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over Montreal. He also had three hits. McDavid was sprung on a breakaway by Leon Draisaitl during the extra session and beat Montreal netminder Jake Allen for his 33rd goal of the year. He also picked up an assist on Dominik Kahun's goal earlier in the night to extend his point streak to six games (five goals, 13 assists). The 24-year-old McDavid is doing absurd things right now, having racked up 33 points over his last 12 games. He'll go into the final two tilts of the regular season with 102 points on the year.
NHLNHL

McDavid scores 100th point of season for Oilers in 53rd game

Center gets four against Canucks to become fastest in 25 years. Leon Draisaitl hammers Connor McDavid's pass home on the two-man advantage, as McDavid notches his 100th NHL point of the season in the 2nd. 00:34 •. Connor McDavid scored his 100th point of the season for the Edmonton Oilers...
NHLFOX Sports

McDavid and Edmonton take on Vancouver

Vancouver Canucks (20-25-3, seventh in the North Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (32-18-2, second in the North Division) BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid leads Edmonton into a matchup with Vancouver. He's first in the league with 96 points, scoring 31 goals and recording 65 assists. The Oilers are 32-18-2 against North Division...
NHLthefreepress.ca

Edmonton superstar McDavid hits 100-point mark as Oilers edge Canucks 4-3

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid sprinted to a 100-point NHL season with a goal and three assists Saturday in a 4-3 win over the visiting Vancouver Canucks. McDavid collected his 97th to 100th point before the end of the second period of his 53rd game. The 24-year-old became the ninth player in NHL history — and the first in his own lifetime — to reach the century-point mark in 53 games or less, according to NHL statisticians.
NHLthepost.on.ca

Player grades: Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl hit major milestones, lead Edmonton Oilers to 4-3 win over Canucks

Before the puck was dropped at Rogers Place for the late game on Hockey Night in Canada between Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers, a couple of important issues had been resolved. With their win over Montreal Canadiens, the Toronto Maple Leafs clinched first place in the North Division; while with their loss to Ottawa Senators, Winnipeg Jets ceded their final mathematical chance to overtake the Edmonton Oilers for second. Simply put, the Oil were locked into second place no matter what happened in their final four games of the season.
NHLGwinnett Daily Post

Oilers' Connor McDavid takes aim at slumping Canucks

Edmonton's Connor McDavid has brushed off talk about scoring 100 points in this pandemic-shortened NHL season. But his teammates haven't. With five games remaining in the 56-game schedule, starting with Thursday night's contest at home against the Vancouver Canucks, McDavid needs seven more points to reach the milestone. "Personally, I...
NHLCBS Sports

Oilers' Connor McDavid: Trio of assists in loss

McDavid posted three assists, six shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks. McDavid had a hand in all three of the Oilers' goals in an otherwise forgettable outing for the home team. The 24-year-old superstar has put up a remarkable 27 points in his last 10 outings, recording multiple points in nine of those games. He's up to 96 points (31 goals, 65 helpers), 188 shots on net, 60 hits and a plus-25 rating through 52 contests overall. He needs just one more point to match his output from 64 games last year, and given his recent pace, it's likely he does it.
NHLawanireview.com

NHL: Connor McDavid scored 100 points in a short season

Conor MacDavid scored a major milestone when he reached the 100-point mark despite shortening the season on Saturday. He lacked no fewer than four points to cross this path. Although he had a difficult task ahead of him, he succeeded in a match against the Vancouver Canucks even before the end of the second half.
NHLcoloradohockeynow.com

Dater’s Daily: Connor McDavid achieves the ridiculous

Happy Mother’s Day. To all mothers reading this, thanks. On this day, let’s also celebrate Connor McDavid. McDavid got his 100th point of the season last night, in just his 53rd game. He’s going to win the Hart Trophy, I feel pretty certain. And, he’ll deserve it. That’s a ridiculous achievement.
NHLoilersnation.com

GDB 53.0 Wrap Up: Connor McDavid is a Game Genie, Oilers close out 4-3 win on McCentury night

Where were you when Connor McDavid hit 100 points in 53 games? Final Score: 4-3 Oilers. I know it’s unreasonable to expect that the Oilers win every hockey game they play, but I feel like Thursday’s loss probably could have gone a different way had the start not been historically bad. I mean, if you think about it, there’s a reasonable chance that we won’t ever see four goals against on the first four shots of the game again in our lives. With Kostco complaints out of the way and home-ice advantage locked up before the game even started because Winnipeg lost to the Senators, the only thing left to think about was when and not if Connor McDavid would get to 100 points. So when he opened the scoring less than a minute into the game, I felt like it would be really hard to blame any of us for thinking that he was going to get the job done before this night was over and apparently he felt the same way. Even though the Oilers were unable to add to their early lead before heading into the intermission, it truly felt like they were only one shot away from the floodgates opening because this game was not nearly as close as the score would suggest. Full credit goes to Demko for keeping his team in the mix, but I wondered if it was only a matter of time before his luck would run out.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Draisaitl, McDavid dominant as Oilers down beleaguered Canucks

VANCOUVER — Leon Draisaitl scored twice and Connor McDavid registered a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers collected a 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. McDavid continues to lead the NHL in scoring with 93 points (31 goals, 62 assists) and Draisaitl sits second in the race with 75 (26 goals, 49 assists).
NHLSportsnet.ca

Hockey world celebrates Connor McDavid's historic 100-point season

It's official: Connor McDavid has reached 100 points in only 53 games. With four points in Saturday's game against the Vancouver Canucks, it was a power play assist on a Leon Draisaitl goal that allowed the Edmonton Oilers captain to reach the century mark. Not since the early 1990s when...
NHLwiartonecho.com

Smith almost as important to Oilers' playoffs as McDavid and Draisaitl

On the Indispensable Scale going into the playoffs, Connor McDavid is a 10, obviously, with Leon Draisaitl probably 9.5, and Mike Smith is a 9. Knock on a truckload of timber that the Edmonton Oilers’ Masterton trophy nominee stays hale and hearty and healthy throughout Wednesday’s game in Montreal, which should be his last meaningless 60 minutes. There really is no reason for Smith to start the final game against Vancouver here Saturday, and roll the dice at getting bowled over in the crease by J.T. Miller or Bo Horvat, who play fair but always hard.