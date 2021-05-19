newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas Society

Our view: Return of Haven House represents a return of hope

By Subscribe
Amarillo Globe-Times
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was encouraging recently to see the news that the Downtown Women’s Center, a local beacon of hope to those in need, will reopen one of its facilities to resume its important work once the calendar turns to June. Like virtually everything else the past year or so, aspects of...

www.amarillo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amarillo, TX
Health
Local
Texas Society
Amarillo, TX
Society
City
Amarillo, TX
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Family Support#Community Development#Life Support#Return Of Haven House#The Haven House#Ged#Hope#Recovery#Support Groups#President#Development Director#June
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Homeless
Related
Texas Governmentkgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Republican Women’s Club Meeting

The Amarillo Republican Women’s Club will be meeting on May 29th. At this meeting they will discuss President Biden’s first 100 days, House Legislation, and Legislation that will affect courts. Now that they’re back to having regular in-person meetings. ARW is hoping new members will reach out to join. You...
Texas Lifestyleketr.org

Piece of Mind: Stop 'Cooking' Inmates

Not long after I reported for work at the Amarillo Globe-News, I got an invitation to tour the William P. Clements Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. It was, um, an edifying experience. I learned a lot about how TDCJ treats the 3,000-plus men who are serving some seriously hard time for felony crimes.
Posted by
94.3 Lite FM

The Herring Hotel in Amarillo, Texas is Big, Beautiful and Totally Abandoned

Amarillo, Texas is a living history book. The city is smack dab on the Mother Road of Route 66 in what used to be the Wild West. When you poke around in our history, you'll find that there's a couple of names that frequently pop up in the books. One of these is a gentleman named Cornelius Taylor Herring who left his mark downtown and in a very big way.
Texas GovernmentAmarillo Globe-Times

Our Town briefs: National Foster Care Month, BSA procedure milestone, new AC certificate

National Foster Care Month has begun, and nonprofit Buckner International has set in motion an initiative to leave an impact in the Amarillo community, according to a news release. With roughly 423,997 kids in foster care in the United States, 31,567 are in Texas. The ultimate goal of foster care is permanent reunification with a child’s biological family. Reunification happens in 47 percent of cases, and 26 percent result in adoption.
Texas SocietyAmarillo Globe-Times

Koen: Never underestimate just how tough people can be

I was thinking today just how tough little girls are. This weekend we had my sister-in-law and her son over for dinner. He is a middle schooler and was complaining about wanting to earn some money. We talked about it and offered for him to mow the lawn and we would pay him $25 a week.
Texas SocietyKTBS

COVID-19 vaccine available to Texas children ages 12-15

TEXARKANA, Texas - The CDC recently gave the green light for children ages 12 to 15 to begin receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Health leaders in Texas believe about 1.6 million are in that age group. Local physicians say clinics and pharmacies are still administering the Pfizer vaccine. Last March, Texarkana,...
Texas GovernmentNews Channel 25

Texas teacher incentive program promotes student growth

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The Lone-Star State has a teacher incentive program focused on growth. Teachers with the greatest impact on their students have the opportunity to increase their annual income. In an average Texas school day, students spend nearly a third of their day with their teachers. "Our teachers...
Texas GovernmentThe Amarillo Pioneer

Wichita Falls Attorney Launches 2022 Bid Against Jackson

U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Amarillo) has drawn his first challenger for the 2022 election cycle. Earlier this month, Wichita Falls attorney Kathleen Brown announced her candidacy for Jackson’s congressional seat in the 2022 election. Brown is seeking the Democratic nomination for the seat, according to her Federal Election Commission filing.
Texas GovernmentKBTX.com

Texas opts out of pandemic-related unemployment benefits

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott announced that Texas is opting out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective on June 26, 2021. Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor of this change Monday. Opting out of the pandemic-related benefits includes the $300 weekly unemployment...
Texas GovernmentAmarillo Globe-Times

Letter: Asleep at the wheel?

Was the Sheriff and the County Attorney’s Office asleep at the wheel for four years? Just as the Potter County Commissioner’s Court was about to address a serious problem of lack of representation for the indigent in the county criminal justice system, these two entities wake up and oppose it. They have had months and years to be involved in this process and they “wake up” the day the Commissioner’s Court is to take action. What a shame! The county no longer has a project for which to obtain a grant from the State of Texas and they remain in an unconstitutional status. It appears Potter County will remain a “19th century” county with all the other rural counties that feverishly maintain the status quo of long ago. Was this loss a lack of leadership, fear of something new, or just plain old racism?
Texas GovernmentAmarillo Globe-Times

Public Meetings for week of May 17

3 p.m.; City Council Chambers on the third floor of City Hall, located at 601 S. Buchanan St. Consider the following subdivision plat/s: P-21-37 Glendale Addition Unit No. 29 in the vicinity of Farmers Avenue and Star Lane; P-21-38 South Georgia Place Unit No. 38 in the vicinity of Georgia Street and Farmers' Avenue; P-21-40 Lee Greens Addition Unit No. 2 in the vicinity of SE 21st Avenue and Spruce Street; P-21-43 The Woodlands of Amarillo Unit No. 17 in the vicinity of Golden Chestnut Lane and Sweetly Lane; P-21-47 2T Estates Unit No. 1 in the vicinity of Dowell Road and Rockwell.
Texas Governmentabc7amarillo.com

New Mexico Republicans begin Operation Freedom in Amarillo

Day one of Operation Freedom, a short one. Serving as a travel day for most participants. However, according to party chair Steve Pearce, there’s one message they’re trying to get across. “Typically republicans talk about what we don't want to do we don't want to raise taxes we don't want...
Texas Governmentnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Amarillo officials prepare for potential increase in summer travel

In the summer of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic was relatively new at that point, increasing the precautions of individuals to travel and explore outside their own community. However, as more and more individuals are vaccinated, and as cases decrease, the summer of 2021 is expected to be full of individuals traveling and exploring, as they did prior to the pandemic.