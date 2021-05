As optimism starts to creep into out collective consciousness, it appears it's also infiltrating the bridal market, as short wedding dresses are having a moment. After canceled big weddings, postponed town hall ceremonies and downsized receptions, one might have suspected the bridal landscape would look subdued going into the summer of 2021. Far from it. Despite ongoing restrictions, couples are ploughing on with preparations and preparing to finally say “I do” on the wedding days they've dreamed about. Fashion is playing a vital role in this newfound optimism, with the overarching theme of bridal searches leaning toward fun over traditional.