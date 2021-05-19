newsbreak-logo
Plymouth installs world 'Cheese Capital' arch

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePLYMOUTH, Wis. - If Wisconsin is the "Dairy State," it would make sense for there to be a "Cheese Capital," right?. That's where Plymouth steps in. The city on Wednesday, May 19 announced the installation of a "Cheese Capital of the World" arch. It's the latest development in Wisconsin cheese...

