A Deadly Revenge: For Years The Manson Murders Have Been Described As Random Slayings, A New Book Proves That Charles Manson Knew Sharon Tate

Sarah Lind, Jesse Metcalfe PHOTO CREDIT: ©2021 CROWN MEDIA UNITED STATES LLC/PHOTOGRAPHER: LUBA POPOVIC. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will premiere its new original movie Poisoned in Paradise: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery on Sunday, May 16, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. This is the fourth installment based on the book series of the same name by Philip R. Craig. When Katie (Britt McKillip), a young waitress, finds herself way in over her head with the wrong people, she shows up seeking help. Jeff (Jesse Metcalfe) urges her to go directly to the police but she’s too scared to follow through. When Katie sadly turns up dead – murdered by poison – Jeff wonders if he could have helped her and the crime becomes personal for him. Teamed up with Zee (Sarah Lind), he must unravel the dangerous plot Katie had tried to warn him about to catch her killer. The shocking case leaves Jeff and Zee little time to discuss the kiss they had shared in Boston and what it means for their relationship. Meanwhile, the mystery back in Boston deepens when Jeff and Andy (Nelson Wong) seem close to catching the person who shot Jeff, until an FBI agent shows up and takes over, shutting them out.