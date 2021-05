As well as encouraging couples to play together, the pair have also set up a tournament to get more women into Apex Legends’ competitive scene. The Juka Bowl, which has given away $45,000 in prize money so far, only lets teams participate if there’s at least one woman competing. Now they stream 250 hours a month on Twitch and have 38,000 followers. “I did not know what Twitch was. I did not know we were live streaming it. Andrew streamed me learning how to play games and here we are two years later and I’m very competitive.”