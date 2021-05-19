newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

A trip down memory lane! Prince William and Kate Middleton announce week-long tour of Scotland and plan to meet with students at St Andrews University as they return to the place where their romance began

By Harriet Johnston For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 hours ago

Prince William and Kate Middleton will take a trip down memory lane next as they head to Scotland next week for a seven-day tour of the country.

The Duke of Cambridge, 38, has announced his plans to travel to Scotland on Friday as part of his role as Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

The royal will be joined by the Duchess, 39, on Monday 24 May, and together they will visit Edinburgh, Fife, and their first official joint trip to Orkney.

The couple will meet with charities and organisations working on issues such as the environment, mental health, homelessness and addiction, as well as making a nostalgic trip back to St Andrews University, where they met.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LOsNK_0a4fgxmq00
Prince William and Kate Middleton will take a trip down memory lane next as they head to Scotland next week for a seven-day tour of the country

The couple will also several events during the week to thank individuals that have gone above and beyond to support their communities over the last year including NHS staff, frontline workers, emergency responders, volunteers, and the military.

Prince William is set to invite emergency responders to watch the Scottish Cup Final with him at a rooftop bar.

Meanwhile, as Joint Patrons of NHS Charities Together, the couple will host NHS staff from Scotland at a unique drive-in cinema to watch a special screening of Disney's Cruella at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Appointed to the role of Lord High Commissioner by Her Majesty The Queen, Prince William will undertake ceremonial duties including speeches at the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l6Ubz_0a4fgxmq00
The couple will meet with charities and organisations working on issues such as the environment, mental health, homelessness and addiction, as well as making a nostalgic trip back to St Andrews University, where they met (pictured)  

He will also hear how charities associated with The Church of Scotland have come together over the past year to provide for their local communities in spite of physical distance.

Ahead of COP26 climate conference, which will be taking place in Glasgow later this year, the couple will visit innovative projects that are aiming to positively change the dial on climate change.

Among the organisations will be hearing how Fields in Trust protect green spaces for communities across the UK.

The charity was supported by The Duke of Edinburgh for 64 years, who passed the role of President to The Duke of Cambridge in 2013.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ibbyb_0a4fgxmq00
Prince William will be joined by Kate, 39, on Monday 24 May, and together they will visit Edinburgh and Fife, as well as embarking on their first official joint trip to Orkney

Twenty years since they met at university, The Duke and Duchess will take a trip down memory lane and return to St Andrews University to meet with current students.

The couple will hear how they have coped and supported each other during a difficult year.

They will also join young carers from the local Fife area for a session of land yachting on the beach.

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace said: 'The Duke is honoured to be fulfilling the role of Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34A4WG_0a4fgxmq00
Days ago, Laura Warshauer, from New Jersey, who met the couple in 2001 at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, where they all lived at St. Salvator's Hall, said they had 'definite chemistry'

'Both he and The Duchess are very much looking forward to spending time in Scotland, hearing from a wide range of people on the issues they care about, and celebrating individuals who have gone above and beyond to support their communities over the past year'.

It comes days after a woman who shared a university dorm with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said Prince William was 'always paying attention' to Kate Middleton whenever she was in the room.

Laura Warshauer, from New Jersey, who met the couple in 2001 at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, where they all lived at St. Salvator's Hall, said they had 'definite chemistry'.

Laura, a singer-songwriter who penned a tune for the Cambridges' wedding, quickly became friends with 'Will Wales', who lived down the corridor, and Kate whose room was downstairs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AofA1_0a4fgxmq00
Laura said that there were 'small moments' between William and Kate which made her believe from early days that the pair would go the distance 

She said that there were 'small moments' between William and Kate which made her believe from early days that the pair would go the distance.

'Whenever Kate was in the room, Will was obviously paying attention to her,' she told People.

'When we'd be sitting at lunch in the dining hall and the two of them would be talking, it was amazing to see how natural it was, how they had so much to say to each other.

'Looking back, there were all these small moments—certainly moments where I was like, "Wow, this could really be something".'

Laura has previously opened up about their student life together, with William paying her visits on a hunt for biscuits and Kate sitting on her bed playing her guitar.

She said the 'genuine' Duchess 'had a lovely way about her' when they first met, while William would 'walk around as a normal guy and people didn't make a big deal of it'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MlggW_0a4fgxmq00
During their engagement interview in 2010, Kate admitted she went 'bright red' when she met the prince and 'scuttled off, feeling very shy'
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

174K+
Followers
67K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cambridge University#British Royal Family#Uk#Kensington Palace#St Andrews University#Cruella#Duchess#General Assembly#The Duke#Edinburgh#Glasgow#Orkney#Holyroodhouse#Memory Lane#Friends#Ceremonial Duties#Romance#Lunch#Volunteers#Nhs Charities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
News Break
Disney
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Prince William and Kate Middleton have become YouTubers. Will it be enough to convince skeptics they’re chill and relatable?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge—a.k.a. Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton—just joined YouTube, launching their channel with a perky teaser-trailer. A few years ago, this would’ve been a non-event. The Cambridges are already on social media, after all. But in the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive Oprah interview, this news carries a hint of damage control.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Kate Middleton, Prince William’s Daughter Turns Six

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, have three adorable children. And while royal family news headlines tend to focus on the boys because of the succession rules for the throne in the U.K., it’s Princess Charlotte who appears to have stolen the spotlight from her brothers Louis and George.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Primetimer

WATCH: Prince William and Kate Middleton Launch an Official YouTube Channel

Who says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get to have all the fun?. Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have launched their own YouTube channel as part of a new social media overhaul meant to modernize their image. Their first video, a 25-second "Welcome," was posted Wednesday and has already racked up nearly 1.5 million views to become the #1 trending clip on YouTube.
TV & VideosPeople

Kate Middleton Corrects Prince William in Their Most Playful Moment Ever — on Their New YouTube Channel!

Kate Middleton and Prince William are giving royals fans a behind-the-scenes look at their royal life — bloopers and all. The couple announced the launch of their new YouTube channel on Wednesday with a new video. In addition to a highlight reel of Kate, 39, and William, 38, taking on royal events — including a clip of Kate shooting a bow and arrow in Bhutan and William flying a helicopter — the video includes never-before-seen footage of the couple showing off their playful rapport.
Vanity Fair

Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Now on YouTube, “Better Late Than Never”

Prince William and Kate Middleton are following in Sarah Ferguson and Queen Elizabeth's footsteps and trying out their hand at vlogging, with the launch of their own YouTube channel. The royal couple christened the new Duke and Duchess of Cambridge channel with a 25-second introductory video composed of a montage...
PetsHello Magazine

Prince William and Kate Middleton's cutest pets through the years

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are well known for their love of animals and have welcomed several pets into their royal household over the years. Prince William and Kate welcomed a new puppy in 2020, shortly before the death of the Cambridges' beloved English Cocker Spaniel, Lupo, in November.
Mental HealthVanity Fair

William and Kate Play Table Tennis and Shoot Arrows During Mental Health-Focused Visit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Wolverhampton in the West Midlands on Thursday to raise awareness about mental health well-being in children and young people. The royals, who will take part in a national radio campaign tomorrow to mark the end of the UK’s National Mental Health Awareness Week, visited three local organizations where they joined in a game of table tennis. William showed off his football skills and Kate took the lead when it came to a game of archery and potting a plant at “The Way Wolverhampton Youth Zone,” a local youth organization which works to transform the lives of young people.
Celebritieszapgossip.com

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had an instant attraction at university, recalls friend

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had an instant attraction to one another, according to one of their university friends who shared a dormitory with them. American singer/songwriter Laura Warshauer says the chemistry between Prince William and Duchess Catherine – then known as Kate Middleton – was apparent from the start as the future British monarch was “always paying attention” to his future wife whenever she was in the room.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Kate Middleton Taught Prince George & Princess Charlotte a Very Important Lesson During Rare Public Outing

It’s not every day that we’re blessed with the opportunity to spot a royal in the wild. But much to our delight, it does happen now and again. Take Kate Middleton, for example. The Duchess of Cambridge, 39, was recently spotted out with her two oldest children: Prince George (7) and Princess Charlotte (5). The trio visited a store called Smiggle, which is located on Kings Road in London.
EntertainmentObserver

Prince William and Kate Took Their Children on a Helicopter Trip This Weekend

Last week was a busy one for Prince William and Kate Middleton, as aside from their usual royal duties, they also (finally) launched their very own YouTube channel. The Duchess of Cambridge had an especially big few days, with the release of her pandemic photo project book, Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020 on Friday, for which she started a royal book treasure hunt.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Prince William Reveals What His Daughter Princess Charlotte Says Now That She's 6 Years Old

Prince William recently opened up about his daughter Princess Charlotte's feisty attitude now that she is six years old, saying that she acts and speaks like a grown-up. Princess Charlotte might have just turned six. However, in her head, she is years ahead and isn't afraid to let those around her know. Her father, Prince William, recently opened up about his daughter's feisty nature.
Celebritiesromper.com

These 20 Facts About Prince George Are Actually Fascinating

He’s only seven years old but it feels like we’ve known him forever. And yet, it feels like we don’t know him at all. Prince George, the elusive future king, third in line to the throne. Oldest child of Kate Middleton and Prince William. We know he was born on July 22, 2013 at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. We know he is big brother to Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. This is what we know for sure. But there is more to be discovered about Prince George, the future head of the British monarchy. Defender of the Faith, protector of the realm.
Mental HealthBBC

William and Kate make mental health visit to Wolverhampton

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited Wolverhampton to learn about projects to support the wellbeing of young people. One of the places William and Kate visited was The Way Youth Zone which provides sports, arts and recreation activities. The visit coincided with Mental Health Awareness Week and they...