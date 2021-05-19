All-Clad’s Early Memorial Day Sale Includes a $50 Fry Pan You’ll Use Every. Single. Day.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Nothing like cooking three meals at home for seven days a week to realize that scratched pots and dented pans just simply don’t cut it. If you’re looking to upgrade your cookware this summer without spending a fortune, All-Clad’s early Memorial Day sale couldn’t have come at a better time. The massive sale just kicked off today and includes super deals on tons of quality cookware like editor-in-chief Faith’s favorite 12-inch fry pan with lid and even the 2-quart tiny saucepan that not one, but two(!) Kitchn editors are obsessed with. But right now, we’re all about this 8-inch stainless steel fry pan that’s built to take on any type of cooking and costs only $49.95 (normally $95).www.thekitchn.com