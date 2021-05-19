newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

All-Clad’s Early Memorial Day Sale Includes a $50 Fry Pan You’ll Use Every. Single. Day.

By Sholeen Damarwala
The Kitchn
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Nothing like cooking three meals at home for seven days a week to realize that scratched pots and dented pans just simply don’t cut it. If you’re looking to upgrade your cookware this summer without spending a fortune, All-Clad’s early Memorial Day sale couldn’t have come at a better time. The massive sale just kicked off today and includes super deals on tons of quality cookware like editor-in-chief Faith’s favorite 12-inch fry pan with lid and even the 2-quart tiny saucepan that not one, but two(!) Kitchn editors are obsessed with. But right now, we’re all about this 8-inch stainless steel fry pan that’s built to take on any type of cooking and costs only $49.95 (normally $95).

www.thekitchn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Pans#All Clad Cookware#Cooking#All Clad Cookware#Cook Quick Meals#Stainless Steel#Fry Pan#Asap#Home And Cook Sales#Sale#Quality Cookware#Sauces#Factory Seconds#Fahrenheit#Kitchn Editors#Cleanup#Protein#Super Deals#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

This Frying Pan Set At Costco Is A Total Steal

Looking to replace some kitchen essentials? According to @CostcoDeals on Instagram, the T-Fal 3-piece Titanium Fry Pan Set is on sale for $19.99 at Costco. As shared, this price is $5 off the previous price of $24.99. While some commenters wished for that price savings on their earlier purchases, many responded with positive feedback on this frying pan bundle. Comments included statements like, "Haven't used any other pan since buying those" and "Can't wait to buy another set!", which seem to reflect that many people are happy with this Costco purchase. But, one purchaser did wish that the set came with lids.
ShoppingApartment Therapy

The 10 Best Things to Buy from Overstock’s Early Memorial Day Blowout Sale

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. We’re halfway through May, which means Memorial Day is almost here. Along with some fun in the sun with friends and family, the holiday is also notorious for its blockbuster sale events — and Overstock is wasting no time getting the savings rolling. Running now through May 27, Overstock’s Memorial Day Blowout includes deals of up to 70 perfect off sitewide on everything you need to give your home the pre-summer upgrade it deserves. So what can you expect from the sale? Look for patio furniture starting at $99, rugs starting at $49, and home decor starting at $24, all topped off with free shipping! With thousands of deals across every category, sifting through everything can get overwhelming, so we did the hard work for you. Below, check out 10 of our favorite picks from the sale that are sure to become beloved parts of your home, both inside and out.
Beauty & FashionApartment Therapy

West Elm Just Created a Lightweight Boho Throw You’ll Be Using All Summer Long (Bonus: It’s on Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When I find something new that I like, I tend to throw myself into it full force. Lately, the object of my obsession has been anything and everything tie-dye. Maybe it’s just that I’m leaning into my hippie Oregonian roots, or maybe it’s the fact that tie-dye as a trend doesn’t seem to be going anywhere, but I’ve acquired several new articles of tie-dye clothing and decor in the past several months, and I don’t plan on stopping.
ShoppingFood & Wine

Amazon Shoppers Say This Saucepan ‘Lasts Forever’—and It's 68% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Although it's quite likely your kitchen is overflowing with nonstick pans and cast iron skillets, there may be a dearth of equally important cookware: saucepans. Unlike skillets, saucepans boast tall sides, making them ideal for anything that requires a higher quantity of liquid. For those who don't own a saucepan they can count on, look to the Farberware Classic Stainless Steel 2-Quart Covered Saucepan, which is 68% off on Amazon.
RetailBusiness Insider

All the best Memorial Day sales and deals we found, including discounts from Leesa, Overstock, and Dell

If you buy through our links, we may earn money from affiliate partners. Memorial Day weekend is a great time to grill, hit the beach, and, of course, shop. When you're not celebrating the unofficial start of summer, make sure to check out the big sales all over the internet. We've rounded ones that are worth shopping this year and will update this article as new Memorial Day sales are released.
ElectronicsT3.com

Early Memorial Day deal takes 50% off Amazon's Echo Show 5 Blink Mini camera bundle

With Memorial Day sales set to kick off over the next couple of weeks, Amazon seems to be ahead of the game with some must-see offers on Amazon devices. A deal worthy of Prime Day itself, Amazon is taking over 50% off the Echo Show 5 plus Blink mini outdoor camera bundle. Offering one of the most simple home security setups at a great price, this is a chance to grab one of Amazon's most popular Echo Show's at it's best price to date.
RecipesPosted by
Daily Dot

The Copper Chef Titan Pan is the last frying pan you’ll ever need

I guess you can say I’m a bit of an “Infomercial Bitch.” Even though I’ve cut the cord, I adore everything about late-night infomercials. Why? Because even though they’re corny, there’s plenty of charm behind the smarmy selling of products that, surprisingly, are pretty good (more often than not, anyway). I still use my GT Express Platinum every week. My Emeril Lagasse Pasta and Beyond still hasn’t left my countertop. And my latest dive into As Seen on TV world, the Copper Chef Titan pan, is now a full-blown love affair. Find out just why in my in-depth Copper Chef Titan Pan review.
ShoppingPosted by
TechRadar

Memorial Day mattress sales are live: here are the 10 best deals

The highly anticipated Memorial Day mattress sale event has arrived early with fantastic deals from your favorite online brands. We've sorted through all the offers to bring you the ten best sales that are happening right now. Mattresses are one of the most popular categories discounted during Memorial Day sales,...
Beauty & Fashiongoodhousekeeping.com

The Best Memorial Day Sales of 2021

Memorial Day is a few weeks away, which means one of the best times of the year for scoring discounts on just about anything and everything is upon us. Think: furniture sales, tech deals, savings on fashion and self-care — the list goes on. Even better? Some of the deals...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Why You Shouldn't Use High Heat With Nonstick Frying Pans

We all know there is practically an entire manual written on how to properly use cast iron pans to avoid ruining them, but did you realize there are tons of ways to ruin your trusty day-to-day nonstick frying pan? If you're feeling shocked and disappointed, don't worry, so are we. Luckily there are a few tips that can save you a lot of sadness and money in the long run. While a few of your nonstick frying pans may be able to stand up to a lot of the standard wear-and-tear that goes on in your kitchen, most of them need a little gentler treatment than what they may have been receiving.
ShoppingFood & Wine

9 Kitchen Appliances That Are Secretly on Sale at Amazon—Including Vitamix

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Many stores will mark the unofficial start of summer by slashing prices on kitchen gadgets, home goods, and more at the end of the month, but the deals are already creeping up on us. We’ve found nine small kitchen appliances that are secretly on sale at Amazon, and they include popular brands like Instant Pot, Black + Decker, Cuisinart, and Vitamix. The best part? You don’t need a Prime membership to take advantage. Hurry, these low prices might not last through the weekend.
Electronicsthekit.ca

You Could Win A KitchenAid(R) Artisan(R) Series Stand Mixer

Looking for a last-minute gift for mom this Mother’s Day? Lucky for you, KitchenAid and The Kit have teamed up to give you a chance to win a KitchenAid(R) Artisan(R) Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer to make her Mother’s Day extra sweet. The KitchenAid(R) 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer allows you to mix, knead and whip ingredients with ease. Think of the mother-daughter baking opportunities!
Interior Designfemalefirst.co.uk

Minimalism: How to decorate with things you use every day- bedroom edition

If you read every night- one quick and easy decor solution is to leave your book on your night stand. If you want your bedroom to be minimal but still maintain a few key pieces or accents so it’s not hotel roomesque- here are just a few things you probably use everyday that can also feature as a piece of decor if you know how to display it well.