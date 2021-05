Israel’s actions against Palestinians are abominable and must be rectified, but please beware of the accuracy and appropriateness of how you’re describing the conflict. The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is making daily headlines again, and the Internet is scrambling to put together the right words to condemn, defend, and/or grieve the current bout of violence. It has become increasingly common and popular to use three terms in particular to describe Israel during this social media cycle: genocide, ethnic cleansing, and apartheid. None of these, however, is appropriate or accurate to employ.