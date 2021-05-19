Iowa Field Reports: Concerns of Frost Damage, Uneven Crop Emergence
Planting is starting to wrap up around the state for both corn and soybeans, and according to the May 17 NASS-USDA Crop Progress Report, 94% of the corn has been planted and 83% of the soybeans have been planted. Concerns Iowa State University Extension and Outreach field agronomists heard and saw about this past week included some frost injury in the northern part of the state, uneven crop emergence, and alfalfa weevil larvae.agfax.com