Rao’s tops pasta sauce power rankings — with a disclaimer

Let’s get to it, shall we? I present the indisputable and 1,000% correct Pasta Sauce Power Rankings. The general rules are:. I got jarred sauce (no cans), bought standard marinara or the closest approximation I could find (no vodka sauces, no puttanesca, etc.) and tried to include no more than one jar per brand. There are a lot of sauces here and, just as when looking at a list of Chumbawamba members, it can become overwhelming and difficult to tell them apart. You won’t really go wrong with, say, the first four sauces on this list.