Washington Crime & Safety

Bodies in car recovered from Nooksack River in Ferndale identified

 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFERNDALE, Wash. — The 2 bodies found in the car recovered from the Nooksack River in Ferndale yesterday have been identified by Ferndale Police today, May 19th. City of Ferndale Communications Officer Riley Sweeney told Whatcom News in an email that the driver was identified as Landry L Lawrence, age 30, and the passenger was identified as Darrian J James, age 23. Sweeney said both were Lummi Reservation residents.

