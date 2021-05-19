Good teams have great stories…I think?

Clemson got hurt by split season this year pretty hard. We lost 3 great players to the MLS draft that played the fall season but are gone for spring. Just imagine if we had 3 more MLS players on the team. I agree while we had a great season, it was disappointing finish yesterday. I got a bad feeling when they had like 4 shots on goal in the last 5min of regulation, we just lost our pep in the second half. We didn't play well in overtime, Marshall looked much more aggressive. Then when we blocked that second penalty kick, I just knew we lucked into the win and was excited to see the next game as I figured the scare would kick them up a notch. Then when we banged a penalty off the upright, I knew we lost somehow. I just got the feeling that cost us the game and it did.