The Porsche x Puma Clyde All-Pro Opts For Bold Finish
Porsche and Puma have teamed up to drop a collaborative iteration of the Puma Clyde All-Pro. The collab between the two German brands gives the Puma hoops sneakers Porsche branding and a bold finish to create a “fast” look and feel. Done in a Celandine-Puma Black color scheme, details include bright neon yellow upper offset by the black hits found throughout. Branding comes by way of the “911” on the heel tab, the Porsche on the lateral Puma formstrip and insoles and Puma branding on the tongues and outsoles.www.kicksonfire.com