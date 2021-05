In “Star Wars” lore, Dee Bradley Baker has always been the voice of the clones. Now he’s simply the voice of the show. Over seven seasons and across multiple networks, before finding a permanent home at the now-and-forever one-stop-shop of “Star Wars” entertainment, Disney Plus, “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” featured Baker voicing every cloned soldier, from Captain Rex to Commander Cody. The fan-favorite animated series created by “Star Wars” creator George Lucas and “Star Wars” whisperer Dave Filoni began as a feature film in 2008 before moving to Cartoon Network that same year. The series is official canon and takes place between the second and third “Star Wars” prequel films.