Senator Ingebrigtsen: Budget focuses on Minnesotans and their communities with no new taxes

(St. Cloud, MN) For months Alexandria Senator Bill Ingebrigtsen has been challenged with the thought of Governor Tim Walz insisting on having Minnesota abide by the California emissions standards. As the chair of the Senate Environmental and Natural Resources Finance Committee, he feels that the Governor needs to involve the legislature in the process, rather than simply having the executive branch make it the rule. Leighton Broadcasting partner, KNSI's Dan "the Ox" Ochsner, recently talked with the Senator about his refusal to approve the Environmental Committee budget bill unless the Governor backs off of his California emissions / electric car mandates. (AUDIO BELOW)