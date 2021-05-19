newsbreak-logo
Senator Ingebrigtsen: Budget focuses on Minnesotans and their communities with no new taxes

 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, State legislative leaders and Governor Tim Walz announced a framework for a bipartisan budget agreement that doesn’t raise taxes on Minnesotans and limits the Governor’s ability to spend the federal funds received due to COVID. The deal includes a significant tax relief proposal that will include full tax relief for forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans and pandemic unemployment benefits.

