Vincennes University's Justin Archer was named as an NJCAA basketball All-American honorable mention on Wednesday. The 6-7 freshman led the Trailblazers with 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds while adding 1.4 blocks. Archer tallied in double figures the first six games of his college career. His best game came in a 78-69 home win against Lake Land on March 10 when he put up a season-best 23 points to go with 12 rebounds. The Blazers were 9-0 when Archer scored at least 15 points.