MEDINA – Medina County will soon be gaining a new health care option as University Hospitals and ValueHealth will be bringing a new surgical facility to Medina. “University Hospitals is committed to Medina, Medina County. We’ve been in the area for quite some time but have really been looking at ways to enhance how we care for the patience that live in this zip code and county,” said James Voos, Chair of Orthopedics at University Hospitals. “This is one of our first opportunities to provide surgical specialty care in Medina and, specifically, orthopedic, ENT, plastic surgery care in a unique environment.”