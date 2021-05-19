Tony Evers says he may veto GOP effort to eliminate enhanced unemployment benefits, Republicans plan to reinstate work search rule
Gov. Tony Evers said on Wednesday hinted that he would likely veto GOP-authored legislation aimed at eliminating the state's participation in enhanced federal unemployment benefits, which provide individuals on unemployment an extra $300 per week. In addition, the Legislature’s GOP-led rules committee plans to vote Wednesday to eliminate the state’s...lacrossetribune.com