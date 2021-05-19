Tony Evers says he may veto GOP effort to eliminate enhanced unemployment benefits, Republicans plan to reinstate work search rule

During Wednesday's Department of Health Services media briefing on COVID-19, Governor Tony Evers discussed issues relating to the reduced federal stimulus money Wisconsin will be receiving. As reported by WisPolitics.com, Wisconsin will get $700 million less from the latest round of COVID-19 stimulus funds than originally expected. In addition, the $2.5 billion now coming will be split into two payments a year apart. The drop in money the state will now receive is due to improvements in the state's unemployment rate, which has returned close to pre-pandemic levels.