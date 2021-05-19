newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Tony Evers says he may veto GOP effort to eliminate enhanced unemployment benefits, Republicans plan to reinstate work search rule

By MITCHELL SCHMIDT
La Crosse Tribune
 2 hours ago

Gov. Tony Evers said on Wednesday hinted that he would likely veto GOP-authored legislation aimed at eliminating the state's participation in enhanced federal unemployment benefits, which provide individuals on unemployment an extra $300 per week. In addition, the Legislature’s GOP-led rules committee plans to vote Wednesday to eliminate the state’s...

lacrossetribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Robin Vos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Unemployment Rate#Democratic Lawmakers#Legislature#Republican Lawmakers#Gop Lawmakers#State Lawmakers#Wisconsinites#Assembly#Spring Green#Badgercare#Openvault#Samara Kalk Derby#Gayle Worland#Logan Wroge#Gov Tony Evers#Republican Leaders#Work Search Rule#Proponents#Rules Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Elections
Related
Indiana GovernmentPosted by
WTHR

Holcomb reinstates work search requirement for unemployment recipients

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb officially reinstated the requirement for people who are unemployed to be actively looking for full-time work. The state has waived the requirement since the beginning of the pandemic. However, late last week Holcomb's office issued a statement about the future of pandemic-related unemployment benefits in the state.
Economykunm.org

MON: New Mexico Reinstates Job Searches For Unemployment Benefits, + More

New Mexico Reinstates Job Searches For Unemployment Benefits – KUNM News, KRQE-TV New Mexicans who have received unemployment benefits during the pandemic must start actively seeking work again this week. The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions yesterday reimplemented the federal requirement for claimants to make at least two work...
PoliticsRegister Citizen

GOP wants to restore work-search rule for jobless benefits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans in Pennsylvania’s GOP-controlled Legislature are advancing legislation to reinstate work-search requirements for people claiming unemployment benefits, with one survey showing that workers aren't taking open jobs at a record rate. The bill cleared the House Labor and Industry Committee on a party-line vote Tuesday. Lawmakers...
LotteryChippewa Herald

Gov. Tony Evers opposes Ohio-style lottery to promote vaccinations

Gov. Tony Evers on Friday called for more Wisconsinites to get a COVID-19 vaccine, but said he's not interested in using the state's federal stimulus dollars to launch a lottery to promote more vaccinations, such as an Ohio program that will award $1 million each week to an adult who has received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Politicswxpr.org

Evers Promises to Preserve Grants in Face of Less Stimulus

Gov. Tony Evers is acknowledging that the federal government's decision to send Wisconsin $700 million less in stimulus dollars than expected could result in less money for broadband expansion and pandemic response. The state was in line to receive $3.2 billion, which Evers planned to use to bolster small businesses,...
Wisconsin GovernmentJanesville Gazette

Republicans move to reinstate work search requirement

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans are moving to reinstate a requirement that unemployment people in Wisconsin search for work in order to qualify for benefits while they don't have a job. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Friday he would support an effort to reinstate the requirement that was suspended by...
Healthmadison

WisEye Morning Minute: Evers on Reduced Federal Stimulus Payment

During Wednesday's Department of Health Services media briefing on COVID-19, Governor Tony Evers discussed issues relating to the reduced federal stimulus money Wisconsin will be receiving. As reported by WisPolitics.com, Wisconsin will get $700 million less from the latest round of COVID-19 stimulus funds than originally expected. In addition, the $2.5 billion now coming will be split into two payments a year apart. The drop in money the state will now receive is due to improvements in the state's unemployment rate, which has returned close to pre-pandemic levels.
Congress & Courtskilrradio.com

Ernst Supports Bill to End Extra Unemployment Benefits

(Washington, D.C.)--Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst is one of 10 senators in support of a bill to end extra unemployment benefits offered during the pandemic. The group introduced the ‘Get Americans Back to Work Act.’ This would reduce federal unemployment benefits from $300 per week to $150 per week by the end of May. Benefits would end entirely by June. Ernst said she hears too many concerns from businesses who can’t find employees.
PoliticsKenosha News.com

EDITORIAL: A rare survivor in budget feud

The unrelenting feud between Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican controlled state Legislature was in full bloom this month as lawmakers scrapped nearly 400 items from Evers’ proposed budget and decided to start from scratch using the current budget as a base. Were there any survivors? Why, yes, there...
Minnesota GovernmentRegister Citizen

Minnesota legislative leaders say they have a budget deal

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The two top leaders of the Minnesota Legislature said they reached agreement with Democratic Gov. Tim Walz early Monday on broad targets for the state's next two-year budget but that lawmakers will have to reconvene for a special session in mid-June to finish the work.
Educationbigrapidsnews.com

Walz, legislative leaders reach $52 billion budget deal

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The leaders of the Minnesota Legislature and Democratic Gov. Tim Walz announced a $52 billion deal for the state's next two-year budget on Monday, but lawmakers will have to finish the work during a special session next month and difficult negotiations still lie ahead on police accountability and other issues.
Politicsmadison

Lawmakers limit reckless spending -- Dick Greffin

We are fortunate that Wisconsin has a fiscally responsible Assembly and state Senate. Both are badly needed to offset Gov. Tony Evers' inflated spending and budget. Evers is proposing to increase taxes on the wealthy and corporations to finance his $91 billion budget. Evers wants those people who have worked...